Downed electric pole sparks Avondale fire, power outage for hundreds, ComEd says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downed electric pole in Avondale Friday night sparked a fire and caused hundreds to lose power.The pole fell about 7 p.m. near Ridgeway and Milwaukee avenues. Bystanders captured large flames on video.ComEd responded to the incident and said fewer than 300 people lost power.Chicago fire officials said they assisted the utility company on the scene.Both ComEd and Chicago fire said the downed wires were sparking, but they did not see any widespread fire.Avondale residents had their power restored by Saturday morning.ComEd is still investigating what caused the pole to fall.