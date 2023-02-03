Downers Grove welcomes freezing temps to keep ice sculptures frozen during annual festival

In years past, high temperatures have caused the ice sculptures to melt by the end of the weekend, but not this year.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- While most of us are hoping for a thaw, the freezing weather is just what they need in west suburban Downers Grove.

With temperatures barely making it into the double digits and wind chills in single digits Friday, there are few who eagerly welcome this kind of weather, like the organizers of the Downtown Downers Grove Ice Festival.

"People enjoy 60 in February but it's not great for ice sculptures," said Erin Venezia, executive director of Downers Grove Downtown Management Corporation. "It's a good reason in the winter to get people out of the house and wander around the downtown -- check out stores, restaurants -- everyone is looking for something to do in the winter."

There are 66 sculptures throughout the downtown area, sponsored by local businesses and organizations. The annual event is motivation during the cold and slow time of year for local businesses.

"It's great! More faces, new faces, same faces, old faces," said Sam Vlahos, owner of Pierce Tavern. "I mean, continue on with it, keeping things busy during the February time."

"I think it bring the community together, I really do, to socialize, check out the restaurants and shops. And something to do with the family too," said Diane Nedved.

"I think there's gonna be a lot of people walking up and down the streets," said Dominic Tommasone. "There usual is and people make heat naturally."