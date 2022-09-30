Letter that led Downers Grove library to cancel drag bingo contained bullet, police say

DuPage County Sheriff's deputies released images of the letters that prompted the cancelation of local drag queen bingo event next month.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill (WLS) -- After being forced to cancel its Drag Bingo event, photos have surfaced of the threatening letter sent to the Downers Grove Public Library earlier this month.

The letters sent contained a bullet, with a return address that read "your friends at MAGA," according the DuPage County Sheriff's office.

An investigation is ongoing into the threats. Police did not provide any further updates.

The library originally announced it would host the event to coincide with National Coming Out Day and it would be geared toward 7th to 12th grade students.

Those who opposed it say a drag show is, by definition, sexual in nature and does not belong in a taxpayer-funded setting.

The event, one of more than 900 the library hosts every year, cost $125 to put on, an amount they said had already been covered by a donor.