3 robbed in Downers Grove banquet hall parking lot, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 4:08PM
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were robbed by an armed suspect in the parking lot of a banquet hall Saturday night in Downers Grove, police said.

Police responded at about 8:39 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Ashyaha Banquets at 1620 75th Street.

Police said the suspect approached three men in a parking lot, pointed a handgun at them and demanded their property.

The suspect then fled on foot running south toward 75th Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 630-434-5600.

