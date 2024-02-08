Why Donna Kelce doesn't think she'll be in a Super Bowl suite with Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce may only have one son in the Super Bowl this year, but that hasn't lowered her level of excitement or pride regarding her son Travis, who is headed to his second Super Bowl in two years with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tight end played in the Super Bowl last year against his brother Jason, who is on the Philadelphia Eagles. Their mom will be in the stands this Sunday to watch the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Super Bowl LVIII.

The stands? Not a suite like we've been seeing her throughout this season, often sitting next to Travis' superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift?

"We don't know until that day if she'll be coming or not. And I would imagine if that would happen, she would be in somebody else's suite because they are just outrageous (in price) at Allegiant Stadium," Donna Kelce said in an interview with CNN this week. "I don't know if anybody's gonna foot that bill."

RELATED: Can Taylor Swift make it to the 2024 Super Bowl from Tokyo to watch Travis Kelce?

Seriously?

"Not this time. No, I really don't think so," Kelce said. "I think I'll be down in the stands and loving it in the stadium with everyone else."

Feeding her boys

Kelce is nothing if not a regular mom who happens to have given birth to two incredibly talented and successful football players, which probably factored into why Ziploc has named her the brand's first ever "Chief Leftover Officer."

According to Ziploc, about 18 million pounds of leftover food was thrown out after Super Bowl-watch parties last year, so Kelce is encouraging people to bring Ziploc products with them to Super Bowl events to avoid waste.

The partnership was a perfect fit for her, she said, because "my sons used to eat a lot when they were growing up and so I used [ Ziploc products ] all the time."

"It would cut down on fighting when I would put leftovers in (the) refrigerator and portion it out and put their names on it," Kelce explained. "Then they couldn't complain too much. But every once in a while there was a fight 'cause somebody wanted more."

Jason was the bigger eater and Travis the pickier one, she said, but still a good eater.

Taylor Swift needs no coaching

Kelce's love for her sons is evident, as is her love for the game that has brought them so much success. Fame for her son Travis has picked up warp speed, of course, now that he's dating Swift, and his mother has often been seen enjoying the suite life beside her.

Naturally, inquiring minds want to know what goes on in the not-cheap seats.

"Everybody's having a good time, that's for sure. It is just getting to meet new people," Kelce said. "The excitement, the exhilaration of touchdowns and winning. There just isn't anything better than that."

RELATED: 'Mama' Donna Kelce talks Taylor Swift

As for her chats with Swift, Kelce said she hasn't had to offer the superstar singer any advice about being a WAG ("wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes).

"She's got that down pat. I don't give her any advice at all," Kelce said. "And I don't give my boys any advice either. You know, they're adults."

Travis has given his mother advice, however, which is why she's unbothered by some of the more out-there conspiracy theories about her son's relationship with Swift.

"Travis told me, he said, 'Don't worry about the media.' There's a lot of [ artificial intelligence ] and things like that where there's just gonna be fake information out there and not real," she said. "We know in our family what's true and what isn't true. And, you know, you can't change anything. It is out of your control."

"It's one of the annoyances," she added. "But basically there are a lot of wonderful things that happen with being able to go places, see people and do things that you could never imagine in a million years. So, that's the trade off."

Future daughter in law?

Kelce has a great deal of admiration for Swift, and says she loves "her outlook on life and how she is just extremely talented. I think she's a role model for all women."

Not to mention how she's helped to attract many of her Swifties (as her fans are known) to watch the game of football now that she attends games herself.

"I think it's amazing that more and more people are embracing the NFL. I love sports. I especially love football because my boys have been doing it for so long," Kelce said. "I truly believe that it's bringing families closer. Sports tends to do that."

"I've gotten letters, texts and comments when I'm in the airport about how fathers are so happy that their daughters are finally coming to them to try to understand the game," she added. "And they couldn't have thought that would have ever happened before now."

There's also heavy speculation as to whether the couple will get engaged soon. Travis was recently asked if Swift would be getting a ring if he wins one in the Super Bowl, but he punted, saying he's only thinking as far as winning the game right now.

His mother, like most mothers everywhere, just wants her son to be happy.

"You know, time will tell. I don't even know how to answer that one," she said, smiling. "It's totally up to them, them being happy. We don't know anything for right now. I'm sure he would call me up and tell me, and I haven't heard anything yet."

One thing we do know is that Swift hasn't yet tasted Mama Kelce's famous chocolate chip cookies, because the latter said she's been too busy this season to whip up a batch. When Kelce does get back to baking, she has the perfect baggie for Swift to take her treats on tour.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)