Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said lives were saved because of the work of her health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, and her team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Arwady said she tested positive Wednesday night and is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but "but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted."

The video in this story is from a previous report

Dr. Arwady said she will continue to work from home and follow CDC guidelines for isolation.

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID weeks after president's recovery

"I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us" Arwady said.