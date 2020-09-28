Health & Fitness

Dr. Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK -- With the U.S. averaging 40,000 new cases per day, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is "not in a good place" right now.

"It's something you don't want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold," Fauci said, warning that the numbers are particularly worrying to him as the colder months set in and people begin to move to more inside activities.

In August, Fauci said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to have some control over the coronavirus.

Fauci is warning that we may see an increase in deaths as states show an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, Florida's beaches, bars and restaurants were packed, just days after the governor eased coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunshine State is now in phase 3, allowing bars and nightclubs to reopen. The three-page executive order also lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants, and suspended any enforcement on fines tied to face masks.

Fauci said the reopening in Florida is concerning and that they have to be very careful.

He said they are "asking for trouble," if these large congregations are done without masks.

He reiterated to continue to follow the common health protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

