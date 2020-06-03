Dr. Conrad Worrill, Civil Rights activist with Million Man March, National Black United Front, dies

My dad, Dr. Conrad Worrill, now rests with the eternal ancestors. @DrConradWorrill pic.twitter.com/nCii7n6TCs — Femi Skanes (@FemiSkanes) June 3, 2020

RIP to the great Chicago legend Dr. Conrad Worrill, who my passed away yesterday. Your activism and organizing efforts will not forgotten. We need a new National United Black Front, and we’re well overdue for another MILLION MAN MARCH!! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Conrad Worrill, a Civil Rights activist with the Million Man March and the National Black United Front and host on WVON, died on Wednesday, his daughter said."On behalf of the Worrill Family, we thank you for your prayers for our husband, father and brother, Dr. Conrad Worrill," the daughter's statement said in part.Worrill's health had been on the decline for several months before dying Wednesday morning.Chance The Rapper tweeted that Worrill's activism and organizing won't be forgotten and that "We need a new National United Black Front, and we're well overdue for another Million Man March!"Funeral arrangements are pending.