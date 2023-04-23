Watch: 2 homes slide down cliff in Draper City, Utah

Two homes in Draper City Utah slid off a cliff following a landslide and two other homes on either side of the properties were evacuated.

DRAPER CITY, Utah -- Two homes in Utah slid off a cliff following a landslide and two other homes on either side of the properties were evacuated.

It happened in Draper City south of Salt Lake City.

City officials blamed the melting snow pack and changes in soil conditions.

They said other homes in the neighborhood will be inspected to make sure they're structurally sound.

Draper City officials have also closed two public trails in the area because of safety concerns and blocked access to the neighborhood for everyone except residents.