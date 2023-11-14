California's first drive-thru Denny's just opened

You'll be able to get your Grand Slam from the comfort of your front seat at California's first drive-thru Denny's.

California's first drive-thru Denny's opened on Monday in the city of Kerman in Fresno County.

The new location is along Whitesbridge Avenue near Golden Rod Avenue.

The first 100 customers at the new branch received a custom mug, along with free coffee for a month.

Customers were also privy to some new breakfast menu items just in time for the holidays.

