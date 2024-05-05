WATCH LIVE

Driver dead, another injured after crash in Calumet Heights: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 5, 2024 3:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash early Sunday morning on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 9500-block of South Paxton Avenue just before 1:15 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene, where a silver sedan had struck a red SUV at an intersection.

The sedan's driver, whose age was not immediately known, suffered trauma to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a male passenger in the sedan was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for unknown injuries. His condition and age were not immediately known.

Three adults inside the SUV were not injured and refused treatment on the scene, police said.

There are no citations pending and Area Two detectives are investigating.

