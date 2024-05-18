WATCH LIVE

Man hit by car, killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 18, 2024 10:16AM
Man hit by car, killed on DLSD on South Side: Chicago police
Chicago police said the car crash happened after officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3900-block of South Lark Park Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened after officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3900-block of South Lark Park Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

As officers arrived, a 46-year-old man, who was part of the domestic incident, left the scene, police said. He then tried to cross the 3800-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said that's when a vehicle, which was traveling northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, hit the man. He suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CPD's Investigative Response Team is investigating.

