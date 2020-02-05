SUV crashes into Jefferson Park home, injuring driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was injured after his SUV crashed into a house and rolled over Wednesday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.A 51-year-old man was driving in the 5800-block of Central Avenue at about 1 a.m. when he told police another vehicle cut him off, causing him to lose control. His SUV struck the front of a house and rolled over onto its side.The driver was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition with bruising to his head, police said. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.Building inspects are examining the structural damage to the home, police said.