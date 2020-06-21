DuPage Children's Museum Virtual Benefit Ball raises funds to support children, caregivers

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry served as the emcee of the DuPage Children's Museum Virtual Benefit Ball.
"As a scientist, I want to instill in my kids the curiosity of learning, and play is the way to develop that skill early," Mowry said. "Science and learning are about making mistakes and finding ways to solve problems. Play does that for kids. We are so fortunate to have a place like DuPage Children's Museum to show kids the Power of Play, but also to show parents the Power of Play and its importance."
DuPage Children's Museum (DCM) previously had scheduled its annual Benefit Ball for April 18, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced the museum to reschedule the event and move to a virtual format.
This year's event was held online June 20. Over $200,000 was raised at this years event.
The annual Benefit Ball serves as a celebration for DCM and its mission. This event is also the top fundraiser for the Museum, a nonprofit which depends on donations and grants to cover a large portion of its operating budget.
The museum has remained closed since March 13,but museum staff continue to produce and curate interactive content sharedvirtually through Play to Learn at Home programming.
"Play is an essential need for children," DuPage Children's Museum CEO Andrea Wiles emphasized. "To ensure that young children and their caregivers can access quality play during this time, we have pivoted to reach families where they are. DCM is delivering hands-on learning resources and online arts and music events to engage our youngest preschool aged children and their caregivers. By strengthening partnerships with community-based organizations, we are finding new ways to mitigate the mounting stresses faced by so many families. We continue this critical work despite losing nearly all of our earned revenue while our doors are closed virtually through Play to Learn at Home programming."
Honored at the Ball was Theresa Hawley, First Assistant Deputy Governor, Education. She accepted the Great Friend to Kids Award.
"As someone who has worked for decades in early childhood in our county and state," Hawley said, "I have been so appreciative of how the Museum has grown and developed. In addition to welcoming families to its world-class facility, the staff have intentionally gone far beyond their walls to meet children and their families wherever they are."
DCM expressed gratitude to 2020 Benefit Ball Presenting Sponsor: Ronald L. McDaniel Foundation; Lead Sponsors: BMO, Exelon, Molex, PNC Bank; Supporting Sponsors: Bulley & Andrews, and Robert R. McCormick Foundation, and ABC 7 Chicago as the Media Sponsor.
DuPage Children's Museum Virtual Benefit Ball raises funds to support children, caregivers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More