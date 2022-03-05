inmates

DuPage County Jail offers tattoo removal for inmates leaving gangs, transitioning to jobs

By
EMBED <>More Videos

DuPage County Jail offers tattoo removal for inmates leaving gangs, transitioning to jobs

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- After more than 20 years on the streets, Erik Eck earned the title of regional enforcer with his gang. And he has the tattoos to prove it.

"This used to say ALKN, Almighty Latin King Nation," Eck said.

All of the gang tattoos are now removed or covered up. It is part of Eck's commitment to saying goodbye to his old life.

"The fast life you know? Money, drugs, kicking doors down and beating people up. Getting paid to do it," he said.

After spending ten of the last 12 years in jail for various crimes, Eck is now taking part in an innovative rehabilitation program at the DuPage County Jail. Inmates are getting help with addiction, mental health, education and career training. And for many that means leaving the gang life-- including tattoos that have been a part of their identity since their early teens.

"It's a brand. You belong to this group of people," said Carlos Guzman.

But now, Guzman says no more. His tattoos are being removed.

Some of the inmates are from DuPage County, while others are from Chicago and Cook County. But the sheriff says it make no difference where they come from. He's more concerned with where they go next.

"When you take your tattoos off you can't go back. It's like taking your colors off. You can't go back to the gangland. You're not welcome there," said James Mendrick, DuPage County Sheriff.

Jaime Merinez's family offered to post bond so he could get out. He says he chose to stay in jail instead-- so he could take part in the program. He also is getting his gang tattoos removed.

"They could still bond me out. It's just, I feel way better this way. Covering my tattoos, not having a brand on me," Merinez said.

They say once they remove the gang tattoos there's no going back. And they say they feel the same way about this place. Once they leave there's no coming back.

The program aims to help inmates transition to a better life on the outside-- including this unique and important element of leaving gang life behind once and for all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inmatestattoojaildupage countygangprison
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INMATES
DOC facility infested with rats, cockroaches, lawsuit says
Should Illinois prison inmates be allowed to vote?
Podcast tells stories of people who bounce back from prison
3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large
TOP STORIES
Chicago girl dies after being shot while celebrating 12th birthday
Wheaton crash leaves at least 1 dead
Stanford University star soccer player's parents reveal cause of death
2 CPD officers shot in 'ambush' at West Side hot dog stand
Man shot, dog killed on early morning walk in Edgewater: CPD
Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob
Kim Foxx defends record after surge in crime
Show More
Ind. teacher arrested after hitting student, getting early retirement
NW Indiana veteran headed to Ukraine on humanitarian mission
SEIU Local 1 prays for peace in Ukraine at Daley Plaza
Proviso teachers go on strike
Venues reopen as Chicago lifts COVID mask, vaccination requirements
More TOP STORIES News