DuPage County Sheriff's Office launches crime data portal

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 2:16PM
DUPAGE COUNTY (WLS) -- DuPage County wants to be more clear, on crime.

A website portal will give an overview of crime data, in a particular area.

The portal can be found at dupagesheriff-transparency-dupage.hub.arcgis.com

It does not give specific addresses or information about victims.

This important initiative will provide residents with accurate local crime data, while also highlighting the critical work law enforcement provides in keeping our communities safe," said Judicial and Public Safety Committee Chairwoman Julie Renehan.

"We're always looking for ways to increase transparency at the County. This is a great first step and the County will continue to look for additional avenues to provide data to residents," said Ashley Selmon, Technology Committee Chairwoman.

Right now it only includes data from the sheriff's office but they are looking to expand it to include municipalities.

