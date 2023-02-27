How Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum is expanding its global reach

The goal of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is to highlight the experience of Black people across the world, CEO Perri Irmer said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center just celebrated 62 years of showcasing Black history, art and culture. It updated its name last summer, signaling that the institution is expanding its educational outreach.

"We have been an iconic institution here on the South Side and we are really establishing a global reach as well," said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

Irmer said it's more important than ever that the museum is a resource for future generations.

"Especially now when folks are trying to erase our history, to almost legislate continued ignorance about American history," Irmer said.

Irmer said the goal of the museum is to highlight the experience of Black people across the world through special events and exhibits, like the one planned for next month, called Diaspora Stories. It will feature pieces from the extensive, private art collection of actress CCH Pounder, who will also visit the museum.

"She'll be telling her perspective on growing up a Black woman in the Caribbean and also being educated in the UK," Irmer said.

And in the fall, another exhibit will feature the work of Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter. She won the Oscar for her work in "Black Panther" and is nominated for her work in the sequel, "Wakanda Forever." Her film career spans nearly 30 years, including "Amistad", "Roots", "Selma", "The Butler", and "Malcolm X."

For the remainder of Black History Month, DuSable is offering a special where admission to the museum is $5, and free for children ages 11 and under.