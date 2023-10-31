2 killed, 4 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man and woman were killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The victims were traveling in a Nissan sedan southbound in the 3000-block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 8:48 p.m. when police said they were hit by a Chevy sedan changing lanes.

The Nissan sedan then lost control and struck a tree, police said.

The man driving the Nissan and a woman passenger were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Two 21-year-old women passengers in the Nissan were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man driving the Chevy and a woman passenger were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.