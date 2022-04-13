DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures in Jackson Park start next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A southbound lane of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 57th Street will close next week and traffic will be diverted through Jackson Park for some preparatory work related to the Obama Presidential Library."Turning right onto 57th Street from southbound Lake Shore Drive and then continuing onto Cornell then to Stony Island, that's route a lot of people take already and that's a recommended alternative," said Dave Miller, Chicago Dept. of Transportation, Jackson Park Mobility Improvements, Project Manager.Miller said the closure in needed in order to widen that section of the drive ultimately in preparation for Cornell to close for the Obama Presidential Center."If you have another route you can take, if you can take the Dan Ryan or shift your commute somewhat, we would recommend that. There will be traffic impact on DuSable Lake Shore Drive as part of this project," he said.Some wondered about the impact of traffic on commuters and access to the park."Construction projects in Chicago always seem to take about three times as long as they should," said Jeni Griffin, Bridgeport resident.A section of Hayes will also close just west of the drive for an underpass to be built. But parking lots off Hayes next to the basketball courts and golf range will be accessible."Some of the guys this is all they have this is their social life so I think it will be an inconvenience but it will be worth it in the long run," said Mel Hall, South Shore resident."I think the economic growth and jobs are really needed in this part of Chicago so I think it going to be worth it," said Samuel Clyburn, South Shore resident.These closure are the first phase of the roadway projects around Jackson Park which are expected to be in place until fall of 2023. But there will be more road construction that will be going on through 2025.