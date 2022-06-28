Wall collapses onto vehicles on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive; lanes closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wall collapsed on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place Monday night.While the collapse happened onto vehicles on the road, the Chicago Fire Department said no one was taken to the hospital.Traffic in the area is blocked while crews work to clean up the debris. Crews are working to stabilize the wall as well.There is no timeframe for when the lanes are expected to reopen and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.What caused the wall to collapse was not immediately clear.