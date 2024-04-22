The Power of Us: People, Climate and our Future

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In April, we celebrate our beloved planet Earth. But as the saying goes, "every day is Earth Day." And our world continues to fall victim to climate change. So much needs to be done to protect our planet. Humans may have caused some of the problems, and we will also be the ones who have to do the work to make things better.

ABC News launched a new initiative called, "The Power of Us: People, Climate, and our Future." The goal is to share stories about sustainable solutions to the climate crises. In Chicago, we have been covering climate change with data driven stories highlighting the pressing local issues we will face over the next few decades and the people working to solve those problems in our area including, making our area more resilient to excessive heat, mitigating flood damage, and environmental justice.