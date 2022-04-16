Easter Sunday brunch ideas from Chicago-based health coach Karina Heinrich

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Easter Sunday, Karina Heinrich and her daughter, Skye, are in the kitchen to share simple ways to put together a delicious but extremely easy Easter Brunch, using healthy ingredients.
These ideas are for the non-chef in mind, so there is absolutely no intimidation stepping into the kitchen.
First, when putting together your brunch, write out a menu and make sure you touch everyone's taste buds. It's a great to include clean carbs, lots of fiber and protein and of course healthy fats. You can make your own pancakes or store bought - just try to look for whole grain options. You can put out all kinds of toppings for your pancakes: honey, maple syrup, cinnamon, chocolate chips and different healthy fruits.
It's also fun to create a do-it-yourself parfait station. Serve Greek yogurt, homemade granola and lots of fresh berries for toppings. It's good to sneak in as many healthy toppings as possible. If you're in the mood for something more savory, an omelette station is also very easy to put together - making sure to add in tons of veggie ingredient options.
Most importantly, have fun with it and give your family as many healthy options as possible to help balance out the Easter Egg candy.
