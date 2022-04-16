easter

Easter Sunday brunch ideas from Chicago-based health coach Karina Heinrich

Karina and daughter Skye are in the kitchen with simple but delicious recipes
By Ramona Meadors
EMBED <>More Videos

Easter Sunday brunch ideas from Chicago-based health coach Karina Heinrich

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Easter Sunday, Karina Heinrich and her daughter, Skye, are in the kitchen to share simple ways to put together a delicious but extremely easy Easter Brunch, using healthy ingredients.

These ideas are for the non-chef in mind, so there is absolutely no intimidation stepping into the kitchen.

First, when putting together your brunch, write out a menu and make sure you touch everyone's taste buds. It's a great to include clean carbs, lots of fiber and protein and of course healthy fats. You can make your own pancakes or store bought - just try to look for whole grain options. You can put out all kinds of toppings for your pancakes: honey, maple syrup, cinnamon, chocolate chips and different healthy fruits.
It's also fun to create a do-it-yourself parfait station. Serve Greek yogurt, homemade granola and lots of fresh berries for toppings. It's good to sneak in as many healthy toppings as possible. If you're in the mood for something more savory, an omelette station is also very easy to put together - making sure to add in tons of veggie ingredient options.

Most importantly, have fun with it and give your family as many healthy options as possible to help balance out the Easter Egg candy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagofyi brunchnutritionhealthy livinghealthy recipeseaster
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Good Friday tradition 'Via Crucis' returns to Pilsen
Churches returning to normal, encourage members to come back
Conagra Brands chef prepares easy Easter treat
Historic sweet shop, famed for its Easter bunnies, is a family affair
TOP STORIES
Mayor's bodyguard catches man with military-grade weaponry in Loop
Fire at Englewood church reignites
Man charged after more than 100 cars vandalized at dealerships
Bob Chinn, owner of Bob Chinn's Crabhouse in Wheeling, dies at 99
Man uses iPad locator to track down stolen car, music gear
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
Show More
Vaping loophole closes as FDA can now regulate all forms of nicotine
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Alderman softened affordable housing stance after cash influx: BGA
Chicago Loop Alliance announces dates for Sundays on State
Police search for man who ran red light on NW Side, injuring 2
More TOP STORIES News