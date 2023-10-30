Ex-Ald. Ed Burke's wiretap comments about Jewish lawyers can be heard at corruption trial: judge

A judge ruled that former Alderman Ed Burke's comments on wiretaps about Jewish lawyers can be heard by the jury at his upcoming corruption trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge has ruled that former Alderman Ed Burke's comments on wiretaps about Jewish lawyers can be heard by the jury at his upcoming corruption trial.

Burke's attorneys had argued to exclude those recordings, in which he allegedly spoke about the Jewish heritage of the developer of the Old Post Office.

His legal team said the jury might find them to be quote "particularly distasteful" and unfairly hold it against him. But, the judge disagreed.

Burke is standing trial on federal corruption charges that he used his power in public office to make money at his private law firm.