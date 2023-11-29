5 years after FBI raid of former alderman Ed Burke Chicago office, corruption trial continues

In Ed Burke news Wednesday, it's been five years since the FBI raided the former alderman's City Hall office, as his corruption trial continues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday marks five years since the FBI raided former Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office, as his federal corruption trial continues at the Dirksen Federal building.

That raid led to indictments and an end to 54 years on City Council.

During the trial Wednesday, prosecutors put an architect on the stand who led the renovation of the old Post Office site, which has significance in this case.

Burke is accused of using his position as alderman and chairman of the Finance Committee to pressure developers into hiring his private law firm.

On Tuesday, jurors heard secret recordings by former Alderman Danny Solis, who recorded dozens of conversations with Burke over the phone and in-person for the FBI.

In August of 2016, the feds recorded Burke and Solis talking about the old Post Office, located over the Eisenhower Expressway, which was a massive $600 million renovation project.

In the recording, Burke is heard telling Solis to "recommend the good firm of Klafter & Burke to do the tax work" to the developer.

Solis, who was the chair of the city's Zoning Committee, agreed to mention Burke's firm, which does commercial property tax appeals.

Prosecutors allege burke illegally offered Solis a reward for any business he could bring his firm.

"Hey, you know I'm of the belief that that if you get help from somebody to get some work, that they're entitled to share it, and just up to us to figure out a way can be done so that there's no pitfalls, really. And this wouldn't be the first time, won't be the last time. I'm a believer in sharing," Burke can be heard saying on a recording.

Burke is charged with racketeering, bribery and conspiracy to commit extortion.

More recorded conversations regarding the old Post Office are expected to be heard in court.