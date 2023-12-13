Ex-Ald. Solis, secret mole in Ed Burke Chicago case, takes stand; closing arguments expected Wed.

Facing his own bribery charge, Solis became a government mole in 2016 by wearing a wire and allowing his phones to be recorded for two and half years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a long-anticipated faceoff in the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Tuesday.

Lawyers for former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke called former alderman-turned-government-informant Danny Solis to the stand.

He was the main attraction during the six-week trial. Solis left the federal building Tuesday afternoon after spending hours on the witness stand.

His former friend, and now foe, Ed Burke, leaned back in his chair at the defense table, even smiling at times as Burke watched his attorney, Chris Gair, use gestures and loudly ask Solis questions, one being: "Your reason to cooperate with the government was to save yourself?"

Solis replied, "yes."

Facing his own bribery charge, Solis became a government mole in 2016 by wearing a wire and allowing his phones to be recorded for two and half years. He told jurors he made about 20,000 recordings.

Under questioning, Solis admitted that under the deal, he will never have to serve a day in prison.

Solis secretly recorded Burke when they discussed issues involving the $600 million Old Post Office renovation.

Burke is accused of shaking the developer down to get tax appeal business for his private law firm.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard testimony about Burke's massive power. But, the defense tried to get Solis to admit mayors have more power than Burke. In a response to a question about Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Solis responded, "Mayors are not God; there are always problems."

But, much of Tuesday's questioning focused on the tactics Solis used during conversations with Burke, including initiating most of the conversations with him and lying to Burke to get him to say certain things.

The defense rested Tuesday, and closing arguments are expected Wednesday.