Artist brings new life to old Mardi Gras beads

GALVESTON, Texas -- Artist Edgar Medina has crafted an art piece for this year's Mardi Gras celebration, titled "The Mardi Gras Experience." The original artwork was a unique commission to capture the spirit of Mardi Gras.

"What I want them to see is the texture. The texture is made out of recycled beads," Medina said. "The program Beads for Needs provided me with recycled beads."

The artist was also selected to be the Grand Marshal in the Jumpin' Jays Bumpin' Bus Parade. He calls it a full-circle moment after immigrated from Mexico 27 years ago.

"Now being Grand Marshal of the parade is super exciting," Medina said. "I can't wait to celebrate with everyone."