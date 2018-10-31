EDUCATION

Chicago charter school teachers vote to authorize strike

EMBED </>More Videos

Charter school teachers in Chicago have voted to authorize a strike.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charter school teachers in Chicago have voted to authorize a strike.

The vote affects all 15 of the Acero charter schools. That's about 500 teachers, and 8,000 students.

The vote only means the teachers could strike. Pay is one of the big issues.

The teachers are members of the Chicago Teachers Union. The union said 96 percent of Acero CTU members voted and of those, 98 percent voted to authorize a strike.

If they do strike, it will be the first strike of charter school teachers in the nation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstriketeacherscharter school
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
No explosives found at Neuqua Valley High School
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Chicago Public Schools enrollment falls by 10K students
Lyons parents outraged after school hired teacher charged with attempted murder
More Education
Top Stories
Man maced, robbed inside River North hotel room
Jason Van Dyke returns to court for first time since conviction
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
Zion woman, 91, goes trick-or-treating for first time
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy but dry on Halloween
Oprah to moderate Chicago discussion on Michelle Obama's book tour
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison after transfer
Woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Show More
Local companies could fool customers using stock images, familiar brand names
Target closing South Side stores in Chatham, Morgan Park
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium
More News