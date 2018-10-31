Chicago charter school teachers vote to authorize strike

Charter school teachers in Chicago have voted to authorize a strike.The vote affects all 15 of the Acero charter schools. That's about 500 teachers, and 8,000 students.The vote only means the teachers could strike. Pay is one of the big issues.The teachers are members of the Chicago Teachers Union. The union said 96 percent of Acero CTU members voted and of those, 98 percent voted to authorize a strike.If they do strike, it will be the first strike of charter school teachers in the nation.