Chicago Strike: CPS, CTU tout 'good progress' in negotiations as teachers strike continues for 9th day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago Public Schools remain closed for a seventh day Friday, there are signs of progress and hints of optimism that the Chicago teachers strike may be close to an end. But will it be enough for both sides to reach a resolution this weekend?

The Chicago Teachers Union again took to the streets Friday as bargaining continues despite teachers and CPS touting "good progress" at the bargaining table the day before.

Negotiations are ongoing at Malcolm X College Friday. Both sides hope to reach a deal in time for teachers and students to return to school Monday.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed

Teachers gathered at Lane Teach College Prep High School Friday morning. In the afternoon, CTU rallied with SEIU Local 7 at the Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park, and marched through downtown streets.

The Chicago Teachers Union led a march through downtown streets Friday as the teachers strike carried on for a 9th day.



As of Friday, the strike has matched the length of the 2012 strike, which had kids out of school for seven days.

"Right now, like I said, we had progress I'm not going to say more than that," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "We are at a sensitive juncture right now and I'm optimistic, so I'm going to leave it at that."

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on contract negotiations with CTU Thursday
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on contract negotiations with CTU Thursday.



CPS negotiators said they have reached tentative agreements on 80 issues, just not the main ones on class sizes and staffing. The mayor said they have given CTU written offers on those two areas, and are waiting for counter-proposals.

"I think today will really reveal whether we'll be able to land this quickly or not," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

CPS is also stepping up the pressure to get a deal done.

"This cannot go into next week, after next week we have students who will not be able to take the PSAT to qualify for National Merit Scholarships," said LaTanya McDade, CPS Chief Education Officer. "So there's a lot on the table that we have to get some movement."

WATCH: CTU President Jesse Sharkey gives update on contract negotiations with CPS Thursday
CTU President Jesse Sharkey gives update on contract negotiations with CPS on Thursday.



Lane Tech students held their own rally Friday. Students demonstrated in support of teachers despite the strike's disruption to after-school activities like Homecoming, which had to be postponed.

"We can't go to the negotiations and we can't be a part of trying to solve the problem, but we can show that we support them by being here so I think that's important," said sophomore Emilia Sischer.

CTU said a sticking point is getting language in the contract that would enforce an agreement on class size and staffing.

"We have to make sure that we have something in the contract that reassures our members who are in the schools that what they say they're going to do is really going to happen," Sharkey said. "But again, I think we can work that out."

The CTU underwent civil disobedience training on Thursday.

Another issue raised in negotiations is over money from what's called Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, funds. Union leaders said the money should go to them, but the city argues that's not possible.

The CTU is pushing for more support staff, including counselors, nurses and other para-professionals, as well as reduced class sizes.

STRIKE COULD IMPACT STUDENT SPORTS

The strike may also prevent hundreds of student athletes from competing in playoff state competitions.

RELATED: IHSA to hear Simeon Career High Academy's appeal to save football playoff season

Among those impacted is the Simeon Career High Academy's football team, which hold a 6-1 record. The high school has filed two appeals, arguing that they should be able to compete in playoffs despite being out of school during the teachers' strike.

A judge heard arguments Friday and is expected to issue a written decision by 5 p.m.

Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.
