Chicago Teachers Union strike date set for October 17

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union's House of Delegates formally set their strike date as October 17 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Last week, the union filed a formal notice of intent to strike after members overwhelming voted to authorize the strike. That started the clock ticking on a 10-day cooling off period.
The earliest day the strike could have begun was October 7, but the union opted to set its date 10 days later.
Both CTU and Chicago Public Schools said they remain committed to contract negotiations.
The city has offered 16 percent raises over five years for CPS teachers. The Chicago Teachers Union, however, is still pressuring the city for more nurses, counselors and librarians. Wages and healthcare costs are the primary issues.
While the CTU and CPS continue to negotiate, the sticking point appears to center on class sizes and the union's desire for more nurses, social workers and librarians. CPS said their committed to adding more of those positions, but the union wants it in writing in their contract.
"We're doing this for the students. We want a nurse in every school. We want a librarian in every school. We want equitable class sizes," said Susan Buchanan, CTU House of Delegates member.
"I'm not naive about the complexities here, but I remain hopeful that if they come to the table in good faith, if they respond to our written offers that are out there, we'll get a deal done," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
RELATED: Chicago Public Schools seek public support in teacher contract negotiations with new website
Chicago Public Schools launched a new website Monday to take their case directly to the public.
Chicago Park District workers were set to strike as well, but the city announced Wednesday it had reached a contract agreement with 24 of the 25 unions.
"We are pleased that we've reached agreements with 24 of our 25 unions," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. "I would like to personally thank union leadership for their efforts to reach a resolution that is mutually favorable for its members, the District and city taxpayers."
The averted Park District strike means in the case of a teacher's union strike, Park District facilities and organizations will be available for parents who need childcare help for children that would otherwise be in school while they work.
Negotiations with SEIU Local 73 are ongoing and the union served Park District officials with a notice to strike on or after October 8 if a contract agreement is not reached. Park District officials said park hours, program availability and waste removal would all be affected by an SEIU Local 73 strike.
CPS support staff members including bus aides and classroom assistants are also ready to strike over pay, benefits, workplace issues and job parameters.
Chicago Teachers Union strike date set for October 17
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News