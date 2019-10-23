Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: CPS cancels classes Wednesday, CTU plans protest at mayor's budget address

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- CPS canceled classes Wednesday as the Chicago teachers strike continues.



Another day of negotiations failed to produce an agreement on critical issues, including a numerical cap on class size.

"Look, we've done our fair share and then some," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. "I do not want to hear fair share."

The union brought 25 CPS sports coaches into Tuesday's negotiations, who made a plea for resources.

"Teachers right now order their own buses, and in some cases there's no money for them from their own schools and they're charging buses on their own credit cards and not getting reimbursed," said Jennifer Johnson, CTU chief of staff.

Teachers are making plans to be on strike until at least Thursday, or perhaps longer. CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a tweet called on public school teachers and supporters across the country to wear red on Thursday to support the union.

He is also asking striking teachers and supporters to wear black Wednesday, instead of their union red, as they plan to fill the city council gallery and rally outside as Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives her first budget address.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed

The union said Mayor Lightfoot threw a brick into bargaining Monday, saying there is no more money to offer and calling on the union to continue to bargain but call off the strike.

Tuesday morning, Democratic presidential hopefully Senator Elizabeth Warren had a very different message: don't quit.

"Everyone in America should support you in this strike," Warren said. "You fight for the children of this city and for the children of this country."

The Democratic presidential hopeful from Massachusetts arrived at DePriest Elementary on the city's Far West Side to walk the picket line with teachers, shining an even brighter light on this strike in the national spotlight.

"So today I'm here because the eyes of this nation are upon you," she said. "They have turned to Chicago for you to lead the way."

Warren says if elected president, she would make an $800 billion investment in public education with a wealth tax.
"I am absolutely energized by it, she recognizes the cause," said Miriam Ruiz, teacher at Riley Elementary School. "Again, if we wait for the Board of Education to make changes and improvements to Chicago Public Schools, it's just not going to happen."

"She has her right to come in, I would expect all Democratic candidates for the presidency to support workers, that's what we are as a party, but at the end of the day what's going to get it done is what happens at the bargaining table," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Warren is a former teacher herself, and Sharkey called her inspiring.

"I feel encouraged to get educational justice in our city," he said. "Yesterday the mayor said basically she's done making movement, that what we have so far is what we're going to get, that there's no more money. I don't believe that."

"They've obviously rejected that, but I'm not going to shy away from the fact that I have a responsibility to carry with me the weight in the hardship that our young people and their families are facing during this work stoppage," said Lightfoot. "And I'm never going to shy away from talking about those things I think are important."

In response to Warren's visit, Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth said in a statement "Teachers should be wary of any advice Elizabeth Warren may be relaying today in Chicago. From lying about being fired as a teacher to her newest astronomical $800 billion tax scheme to fund education services, Warren's words should never be taken at face value."

Lightfoot stopped by the Marwen Arts Center Tuesday morning to visit students affected by the teachers' strike.

"We have been making progress, not enough, not fast enough, but we felt like it was important to let the union and let the public know what's actually happening and the consequences for our young people and ask them in good faith to come back and continue bargaining in good faith, they've obviously rejected that," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Teachers said they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing.

"As long as people will stand up for what they deserve," said CTU Recording Secretary Christel Williams-Hayes. "We are not out here for a play, this is real, and our members are willing to stand out here until we come to some type of resolve."

"This is about short-term difficulty for long-term gain, and we are holding fast to that," Sharkey said.

And the mayor is holding fast to her bottom line about money.

"We have to live within our means, that's what the taxpayers expect of us and that's what we are going to do," she said.

Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopaustinlori lightfootchicago teachers unioncpschicago public schoolsstrikeelizabeth warrennegotiationsteachersrally
