Mayor Lightfoot to outline proposals to fill $838M gap in budget during address

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give her budget address Wednesday morning and will outline how the city will try to deal with an $838 million budget deficit.

The city is in the red and taxpayers are hoping to avoid a property tax hike.

Her plan includes saving about $200 million through debt re-financing and other efficiencies.

RELATED: Proposed Chicago rideshare tax would levy up to $3 in taxes, fees to downtown fares

She also wants to triple the tax on most solo ride-share trips which could bring in $40 million in revenue. There's also a proposal to tax food and drinks to generate $20 million.

Plus the mayor is not ruling out a property tax increase. She also plans to lean heavily on Springfield to pass a graduated tax on real estate transfers.

RELATED: Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill city's $838M budget deficit

The mayor's budget address will begin at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, striking Chicago teachers will be holding a protest at City Hall during the address.
