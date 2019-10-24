Chicago Strike: CPS cancels classes Friday, negotiations continued Thursday as CTU holds civil disobedience training

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5644130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CTU special education teachers discuss classroom struggles as negotiations with Chicago Public Schools continue on the eighth day of the teachers strike.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Classes will be canceled Friday, Chicago Public Schools announced, as CPS continued to negotiate with the Chicago Teachers Union. The teachers strike has been going on for one full week.It appears the Chicago Teachers Union is preparing to increase pressure on public officials as the strike continued for an eighth day Thursday.After a morning of chanting and protesting, CPS teachers put aside their picket signs Thursday to learn a new form of protest, in what could signal a growing sense of frustration with the contract offer currently on the table from the Board of Education.CTU President Jesse Sharkey was not specific about what kinds of actions or disruptions could be planned, but he did explain how they would look."It would look like bringing our case directly to the powerful people, the people who control the purse strings and control the levers of political power that can settle this in a fair way," Sharkey said."What we are saying by having civil disobedience training is that we see ourselves as the tip of the spear of the fight for educational justice for the city, and that we're willing to do what it takes, we are willing to put our bodies on the line if necessary, to get what our students deserve," said Jennifer Johnson, CTU Chief of Staff.Special education teachers rallied to express their frustration over the staffing levels proposals being offered by CPS."Something has to be done. There's not enough time in the day for me to do everything I need to do," said Samantha Heatley, special education case manager.Negotiations continued Thursday afternoon at Malcolm X College. CPS negotiators said they have reached tentative agreements on 80 issues, just not the main ones on class sizes and staffing. The mayor said they have given CTU written offers on those two areas, and are waiting for counterproposals."We are bargaining," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "It's not stalled, but it's not nearly fast enough to really drive this thing towards a resolution."But CPS is also stepping up the pressure to get a deal done."This cannot go into next week, after next week we have students who will not be able to take the PSAT to qualify for National Merit Scholarships," said LaTanya McDade, CPS Chief Education Officer. "So there's a lot on the table that we have to get some movement."During her budget address Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot did announce a Tax Increment Fund (TIF) surplus, which would provide teachers with an additional $66 million for next year's funding. However, that money only covers the offer that is currently on the table.The strike may also prevent hundreds of student athletes from competing in playoff state competitions.More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.Among the teams impacted is Simeon Career Academy, which hold a 6-1 record. The Illinois High School Association will likely hear the school's appeal later this week.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.