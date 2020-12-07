chicago public schools

CPS deadline for families to choose in-school, remote learning preference Monday

The district is planning to bring kids back into buildings next month, starting with pre-K and cluster classes
By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teacher's Union filed an injunction Monday morning in an effort to stop plans to restart in-person learning next month.

The union has demanded that Chicago Public School officials be forced to bargain over the reopening plans.

Representatives for the teachers said plans in place won't keep teachers or students safe.

CPS officials have said they have implemented strict health measures, and that nationwide data shows low COVID-19 transmission rates within schools.

The injunction was filed the same day that CPS parents must decide if they will send their child back for in-person learning beginning in January.

"Our entire school community deserves the best safety protocols. They said they would hire 400 custodians and they only have 100," said Stacy Davis, VP Chicago's Teachers Union. "The air filtration systems are not in place yet either. How can you open up the schools without the safety protocols?"

The CPS Learning Preference sheets are due on Monday. Parents were asked to indicate if they would prefer to keep their students at home or send them back to in-person learning.

The form is similar to one that the district sent in October.

CPS said pre-K and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11; K-8 grade on Feb. 1.



At that time, CPS data showed more than half of families who responded preferred remote learning.

"I would like our son to do remote learning because our health is essential to me. He's been doing great from home," said Nichole Dorsey, whose child attends Amelia Earhart Elementary School.

The district plans to begin bringing students back into the building in January beginning with Pre-K and cluster classes.

The plan is to gradually bring back kindergarten through 8th grade students in February.

Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools said the district feels it's safe to being in-person-learning as COVID-19 infection rates are at a record high.



CPS high school students will continue to learn remotely for the time being.

The district said they chose the date because it provides minimal disruptions for the transition back into the classroom, and because it will allow students to quarantine following the holidays.

The school district assured families they have a robust safety plan for students next year, but parent groups and teachers said it needs more details, and a solution that involves their concerns.

CPS said that international data shows that schools can operate in-person learning safely even while COVID-19 community spread is elevated, but they are hoping the curve will have flattened by the time they plan to bring students back into the classroom.

CPS will also provide comprehensive testing in coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Free tests will be provided for students and staff who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. School-based staff members will also be tested regularly through a surveillance testing plan, in order to help identify any undetected spread of the virus.

The teachers union has said they are against returning to in-person learning, because of the risk of COVID-19.

"I'm all about having the choice so if others feel going back is what's best for them - I respect it," Dorsey said.
