Chicago Teachers Strike: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union are on strike Thursday after they failed to reach a contract agreement with Chicago Public Schools.At Loop Learning Center, staff is considering how to help families of older children if teachers strike."Once we heard we were like, 'oh goodness,' we hope they don't, but we knew what we were up against," said Carolyn Jones Walker, program administrator at Loop Learning Center.Jones Walker said she ordered extra supplies and looked through resumes for more temporary staff to accommodate parents looking for child care during the strike.Pastor Earl Grandberry at True Rock Ministries said the basketball court is back in use on weekends and after school, and the church will offer its indoor and outdoor space to families and ask for volunteers from the Youth Ministry to assist as teachers strike.There are also day camps available throughout the city for a fee."There's everything from science to cooking camps to art camps during the strike," said Lori Orlinsky, Chicago Parent contributing writer. Parents who work will need to make child care arrangements in the event of the strike. Here are some of their options.The City and Chicago Public Schools have a contingency plan for the teachers strike.CPS school buildings will be open during their normal bell schedule. Students are encouraged to go to their regular school, but all students will be welcome at any public school appropriate for their age.All CPS schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students. All after-school activities are canceled. Administrative staff will be assigned to schools as needed.School transportation services will not be available. Charter and contract schools will continue to operate as normal.Parents are encouraged to register their children online. CPS said registration is not mandatory, but it does help them ensure they have enough staff and meals for children each day of a work stoppage.The Chicago Park District is open and fully staffed to handle children if parents need childcare during the teachers strike. The following field houses are open and offering programs for kids:Rosedale Park - 6312 West Rosedale AvenueMargate Park - 4321 North Marine DriveRiis Park - 6100 West Fullerton AvenueGompers Park - 4222 West Foster AvenueHamlin Park - 3035 North Hoyne AvenueWarren Park - 6601 North Western AvenueTaylor Park - 39 West 47th StreetDvorak Park - 1119 West Cullerton StreetColumbus Park - 500 South Central AvenueMcKinley Park - 2210 West Pershin RoadArcher Park - 4901 South Kilbourn AvenueHumboldt Park - 1400 North Humboldt DriveWashington Park - 5531 South Martin Luther King DriveHamilton Park - 513 West 72nd StreetRidge Park - 9625 South Longwood DriveWest Lawn Park - 4233 West 65th StreetTrumbull Park - 2400 East 105th StreetSouth Shore Cultural Center - 7059 South South Shore DriveMaggie Daley Park, McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Lincoln Park and Garfield Park Conservatories will also be open regular hours for the duration of any work stoppage, the Park District said. Click here for more information from the Chicago Park District. Chicago Public Libraries are open during normal hours while the teachers strike is ongoing. There is no cost associated with the public libraries.Harold Washington Library Center and some regional locations open at 9 a.m., and individual branches open between 10 a.m. and noon. Parents can call 312-747-4300 for more information.Parents can also use CPS's Site Locator to find the closest school, library, park or partner site for their children.The YMCA has 10 locations serving Chicago Public Schools area, and is reminding parents that their early childhood education and after-school programming will continue to operate during any work stoppage."We are pooling all our resources to make sure that we are ready," said Man-Yee Lee of YMCA Metro Chicago.The YMCA locations serving CPS's area are:: 2424 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645: 4251 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60641: 824 N. Hamlin Ave. Chicago, IL 60643: 3333 N. Marshfield, Chicago, IL 60657: 6300 W. Touhy Ave., Niles, IL 60714: 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., Chicago, IL 60647: 2700 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608: 6330 S. Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60637: 6235 S. Homan Ave., Chicago, IL 60629: 3449 W. Arthington, Chicago IL 60624The Y will also offer their School Days Out program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the strike on a first come-first serve basis at affordable rates. Parents should call 773-905-5115 for more information about the School Days Out program, including locations, prices and capacity.More information YMCA of Metro Chicago is available at ymcachicago.org The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago offers a variety of programs for a variety of age groups at 19 locations throughout the city. Parents should contact the Boys and Girls Club in their area for more information about programs that are available in the event of a strike.The Shedd Aquarium is offering Camp Shedd: CPS October, an extended educational program, for the duration of the Chicago Teachers Union strike. Camp will be offered on October 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with aftercare included from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.The cost of the program is $100, $90 for Shedd members. The aquarium said that in the event the strike ends and class resumes before all five days are completed, any pre-paid program fees will be refunded to the original method of payment.The Beverly Arts Center will offer their "We Have Your BACk" Strike Camp, including pre-camp and after care. Click here for more details JCC will offer special School's Out programming on October 17 and 18 in the case of a teachers strike.The full-day programming and aftercare will be available at Hyde Park JCC in Hyde Park, Bernard Horowich JCC in West Rogers Park, Chicago Loop Synagogue in the Loop and Laugh Out Loud Theater in North Center.The special program on Thursday, October 17, will be International Celebration and will allow students to explore food, music, games and festivals from around the world. Children will need to bring lunch and water.The special program on Friday, October 18, will be Star Wars Day in which kids will make their own Star Wars crafts and light sabers. Children will need to bring lunch and water.Public education advocates Raise Your Hand For Illinois Public Education is collecting resources for parents during the possible strike. Click here for their list of ideas for families during a CTU/SEIU strike.The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club is offering a CTU Strike Camp for any parents who need child care in case of a strike. Morning and afternoon snacks are provided, but families must pack their own lunch.Strike Camp lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $55 per day. Aftercare is available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for an additional $15.A $10 nonrefundable registration fee is required to hold each child's slot.Any children currently enrolled in HPNC's after-school program can enroll in a full day of Strike Camp, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for $45 a day. UChicago Medical Center employees are also eligible for a discounted rate of $35 a day, including aftercare through 6:30 p.m., and may drop their children off at 7 a.m. An employee ID is required at registration to confirm eligibility.There is also a 10% sibling discount available for the second and third child living in the household with the registering parent or guardian.Loop Learning Center offers daily programming for infants through school-aged children, and they're planning to add more resources if there is a strike.Facets will be offering two special film day camps on October 17 and 18 for kids ages 9-13.Kids will watch films from Facets Chicago International Children's Film Festival and also learn about filmmaking and film review.The camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both at Facets, 1517 W Fullerton Ave.The camp will provide a mid-morning snack and afternoon popcorn, but kids are asked to bring a packed lunch as well as a notebook and two pencils.The cost of the camp $20 a day for the general public and $15 a day for Facets members.For more information, visit facets.org/daycamp The Salvation Army is offering programs for children affected by the strike.Freedom Center West Humboldt Park825 N. Christiana Avenue, Chicago312-667-2200Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: FreeMeals: Light breakfast, lunch and snackChicago Lawn Corps5950 S. Spaulding Avenue, Chicago773-434-0488Hours: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Meals: LunchCost: FreeThe center can accommodate up to 50 children.Red Shield Center- Englewood945 W. 69th Street, Chicago773-358-3200Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Meals: Lunch and two snacks.Cost: FreeCenter can accommodate up to 200 children.Kroc Center1250 W. 119th Street, Chicago773-995-3360Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Meals: Lunch and snackCost: $15 daily charge, $50 weekly per-child.Before school care is offered from 6-8 a.m. for an additional $20.After-school care is offered from 3-6 p.m. for an additional $20.For more information, visit salar.my/cps-salarmy. Marillac St. Vincent Family Services will be offering programming free of charge at it's East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park locations. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and programming includes breakfast, lunch anda snack.-Marillac Social Center (Marillac House) 212 S. Francisco Ave., Chicago-St. Vincent De Paul Center- 2145 N. Halsted St., ChicagoCost: FreeHours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., plus scheduledAddress: 10946 S Lowe, Chicago ILContact: (773) 568-1200Cost: FreeHours: 7:45AM - 3PMAddress 7740 S Eberhart AvenueContact: (773) 846-8831 745 - 3Cost: Free (Meals free as well)Hours: 10AM - 7PMAddress: 1210 W 78th Place, Chicago ILContact: (773) 483-4300Cost: FreeHours: 7:30A - 3PAddress: 3231 N Cicero AvenueContact: (773) 583-7344Cost: FreeHours: 10A-2PAddress: 1533 W Devon Ave, Chicago, ILContact: (773) 489-5949Cost: FreeHours: 10A - 2PAddress: 4821 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, ILContact: (773) 342-5377Cost: FreeHours: 9:30A - 2PAddress: 5900 W Iowa St, Chicago, ILContact: (773) 921-2243Cost: FreeHours: 9A - 3PAddress: 4224 W 13th StreetContact: (773) 762-2432Cost: Free (Breakfast & Lunch included)Hours: 10A - 2PAddress: 11705 S Elizabeth, Chicago ILContact: (773) 928-5220Cost: Free (Food included)Hours: 10AM - 2PAddress: 3908 W Hirsch St, Chicago, ILContact: (312) 772-6675Cost: FreeHours: 10A - 2PAddress: 5350 W Bloomingdale Ave, Chicago, ILContact: (773) 680-4836Cost: FreeHours: 9A - 1PAddress: 1305 N Hamlin, Chicago IlContact: (773) 489-1562Cost: FreeHours: 8A - NoonAddress: 5701 W MontroseContact: (773) 853-2048Cost: FreeHours: 7:30AAddress: 6207 S University*Parents must sign a waiver if they are dropping kids off at this location.(773) 643-0123Cost: FreeHours: Open at 8amAddress: 246 N California Ave, Chicago, IL(773) 722-9430