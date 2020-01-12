Education

Daily Herald: How community colleges are supporting low-income black, Latino students

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enrollment in four year colleges is declining for minority students, due to rising tuition and reduced state funding.

That means more students are turning to community colleges in Chicago's suburbs for their education.

Madhu Krishnamurthy from the Daily Herald joined ABC7 to discuss how suburban Chicago community colleges are courting low-income and minority students through tailored career pathway programs.

To read the full article in Sunday's Daily Herald, click here.
