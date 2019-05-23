Education

Disney to offer eligible employees free tuition at University of Central Florida

In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests at watch a show in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO -- The Walt Disney Company is expanding its employee education program, adding the University of Central Florida to the list of institutions eligible employees can attend free of charge.

Through its Disney Aspire program first announced in 2018, the company will cover tuition costs upfront and reimburse application fees and other eligible expenses for employees attending UCF and other in-network institutions.

Eligible employees will be able to choose from 34 UCF programs, both undergraduate and graduate, including multiple that are completely online. UCF will be the first school in the network to offer an undergraduate degree in entertainment management.

Other in-network institutions include Wilmington University, Valencia College, University of Florida and University of Denver.

"We could not be more excited to be working with Disney to make a high-quality college degree even more accessible," UCF Interim President Thad Seymour Jr. said in a news release announcing the partnership. "Many of our students already are Disney employees who will immediately benefit, and this program has the potential to change lives in our community for generations."

Disney said Thursday that 40 percent of the company's 85,000 eligible employees had signed up for the program since it launched last year. More than 6,000 are currently enrolled in classes.

Disney joined other large corporations that have begun paying tuition for workers in a job market with historically low unemployment. In 2018, Walmart said it would offer workers the chance to get a college degree at three universities with online programs.

Disney's program is being administered by Guild Education, the same Denver-based firm operating Walmart's program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridabusinessdisneycollegeu.s. & worldcareers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules to unseal records in Jussie Smollett case
Robert Serritella found guilty of 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Man acquitted of killing toddler, dumping dismembered body in lagoon
2 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire pool
Visitation for murdered Pilsen woman begins Thursday
Police search for suspect after attempted child luring
WWII vet gets surprise reunion at book signing
Show More
'Miracle' med student survives 6 brain surgeries, set to graduate next year
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
Special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Chicago banker indicted on bribery charge connected to pursuit of Trump administration post
1 charged after Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot
More TOP STORIES News