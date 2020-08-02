Back to School: Doctor weighs in on ways to mitigate spread of virus at school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The start of school is nearly here, and still it seems there are so many unknowns.Dr. Chris Colbert from the UIC Emergency Medicine Residency Program has been talking to parents about what precautions they can take to keep their students safe.Colbert said that as long as schools are able to maintain the CDC guidelines, they should be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the schools.Colbert suggested checking your student's temperature every morning before school and making sure that they have hand sanitizer with them.Colbert also discussed "the best we can do with the specific situation," when it comes to extracurricular activities.