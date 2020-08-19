Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, CPS announce School Resource Officer program reforms

There have been several protests calling for Chicago police officers to be removed from public schools, but many schools have actually voted against the move.
Right now, Chicago Public Schools has a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide school resource officers. Mayor Lightfoot has said that for now, CPS has no plans to dump that contract, but CPS said it anticipated reducing the funding to no more than $12 million for the 2021 fiscal year.
CPS CEO Janice Jackson, Mayor Lightfoot discuss SRO reforms
The reforms announced Wednesday include requiring SRO officers to comply with the Welcoming City and Welcoming School ordinances to protect students from discrimination, including undocumented students.
SROs will also be prohibited from entering information into the CPD Criminal Enterprise Information System. The CPD terminals will also be removed from the schools so SROs will not have access to the database.
Principals will also be allowed to take an active role in the interview process for SROs.
All complaints against SROs will be directed to the Civilian Office of Accountability (COPA).
The district will meet with Chicago police very two weeks to ensure compliance with the reforms. CPS received feedback about the issue from the public and surveyed the school community.
"These reforms to our SRO program have allowed those that have the pulse of their communities, Local School Councils, to pursue a safe school environment without the use of SROs and strengthened the program for LSCs who will continue to use it," said Mayor Lightfoot. "LSCs share our commitment to listening to the communities they serve and acting in their best interests. I applaud them for stepping up to generate the change they want to see and look forward to working with them as we continue to create an optimal school environment."
CPS will also partner with several community groups. Officers will get training with the Center for Childhood Resilience at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, which will provide training for school behavioral health teams including SRO officers, the University of Chicago Education Lab to analyze disparities in school-based arrests among the student population as well as the Mikva Challenge, which will develop a system to make sure students have a voice in the measurement of the program.
The reforms will go before the Chicago School Board at their meeting on August 26.
Prior to the announcement Wednesday, Schools with school resource officer or "SRO" programs have been asked to vote on whether they wish to continue the program.
According to the CPS website, 55 schools wish to keep their SRO programs, and 17 would like the officers removed. Lincoln Park, Northside Prep and Lane Tech are just some of the high schools that voted to remove officers.
