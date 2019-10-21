Chicago Teachers Strike: Mayor Lightfoot sends letter to CTU calling for teachers to end strike during negotiations, classes canceled Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5635024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CTU President Jesse Sharkey gives an update on the 5th day of the Chicago teacher strike Monday.

BREAKING: Mayor @chicagosmayor sends letter to @SharkeyCTU1 asking him to end the teacher strike while negotiations continue @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/6drfvM78Yn — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) October 21, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago teachers strike will continue through Tuesday, as Chicago Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that classes have been canceled for a fourth day. It will be the sixth full day and fourth school day of the 2019 Chicago teachers strike.CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union met all weekend and negotiators for both sides they made progress on a contract, but it's not enough."Staffing in writing is good, but we actually need a nurse in every school every day," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "We need adequacy, we need clinical services, so we have to shore up that language. We also need schools like this which have over-crowded classrooms to say and see class size limits enforced the way they are currently written in our contract."The union said it is focused on getting a just contract, not just a quick deal."There are some issues we still have to work though, a ways to go, I think, if there is a commitment of resources and concept, we could get an agreement and framework done in a day or two," Sharkey said.Touring a Boys and Girls Club on the West Side later in the day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPS can't afford to offer CTU anything more."Beyond what we put on the table, there is no more money," she said. "And let me say that again, beyond what we put on the table there is simply no more money."Lightfoot also sent a letter to CTU calling on teachers to end the strike while negotiations continue."The students and families of Chicago cannot afford to be out of school for any longer, which is why we are asking you to end the strike and encourage your members to return to work while bargaining continues," Lightfoot wrote.Lightfoot said the city has put in writing the core issues that teachers have been demanding."It is an offer that will put at least one nurse and one social worker in every school within five years," she said. "It's an offer that continues to make our teachers some of the best paid educators in the country."CTU has not responded to Mayor Lightfoot's letter.The union seems resolved in their fight, and is now waiting for the mayor's office to respond to their offer to have Reverend Jesse Jackson come mediate a deal."I would be happy to solve this and go back in tomorrow, but we didn't get this far to give up on things that will make our schools better," Sharkey said.CTU says pay is still an issue especially for the lowest paid school workers and special educators and even veteran teachers. They are also fighting for more teacher prep time.In what has become a daily afternoon occurrence, teachers and their supporters gathered for a rally and march. This time several hundred, if not thousands, of teachers and supporters met at Union Park in West Town and then marched around the Near West Side.The march took them to locations including SEIU headquarters, McDonald's headquarters in the West Loop, and some development areas as they tried to draw attention to what they said are city investments that enrich developers. The union said they want those same investments for neighborhood schools.The union said they are willing to demonstrate every day and said the marches have been effective in driving home their message at the bargaining table.Outside of Gray Elementary School, teachers talked about their working conditions and what they are hoping for."We have class sizes that are way over limits. The legal limits in a self-contained classroom is 13, I've sat at 18 one year. I need the support staff in my classroom, it is impossible to do that on my own," said Special Education teacher Kaitlyn Jensen.As they walked into Malcolm X College to continue the fifth day of negotiations, a group of frustrated parents gathered at City Hall to urge teachers to end this strike."Could they have not kept negotiating while the kids are in school?" said Kay Winding with the Black Community Collaborative.CPS tweeted classes and after school activities are canceled Monday. School buildings will be open for students who need a safe place to stay during the day.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.