Milwaukee boy writes book to inspire hope after facing health challenges

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Milwaukee's newest author launched his book Wednesday, and he's only 7-years-old.

Jordan Ford read his book "The Plane Who Couldn't Fly" to his schoolmates at Milwaukee College Prep, reported WISN.

"I wanted people to know they can be anything," said Ford, whose book is about never giving up.

What made this day extra special, is that Ford overcame many health challenges.

"The fact that he was not able to talk for the first four years of his life, all of the labels doctors were planning to diagnose him with, he can move mountains," Ford's mother said.

"He wanted to share with the world why it's important never to give up on yourself and never to give up on your dream" Ford's dad said.

Ford's family also gave away some of his books to students to encourage summer reading.
