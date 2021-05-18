Education

Penn State ditches terms like 'freshman,' 'sophomore' for more inclusive titles

EMBED <>More Videos

PSU ditches 'freshman,' 'sophomore' for more inclusive titles

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- Penn State University is making a major change for students in an effort to be more inclusive.

The university's faculty senate approved a proposition that recommends abandoning the terms "freshman," "sophomore," "junior" and "senior."

Instead, the senate suggests students should be known as first-year, second-year, third-year, fourth-year and beyond.

The proposition also calls for removing gendered and binary terms from course and program descriptions.

The changes are in an effort to be move inclusive and to move away from a "male-centric" academic history.

"Terms such as 'freshmen' are decidedly male-specific, while terms such as 'upperclassmen' can be interpreted as both sexist and classist. Terms such as 'junior' and 'senior' are parallel to western male father-son naming conventions, and much of our written documentation uses he/she pronouns," according to the bill.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationharrisburgeducationpenn state universitysociety
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
IL reports 1,495 COVID cases, 21 deaths
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returning to IL for hometown celebration
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
Show More
Chinese American Museum to host 'Proud to be Asian' event
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with Ind. to yellow tier
1st major post-COVID Chicago Pre-Broadway show announced
Navy Pier planning to fully reopen by Memorial Day Weekend
Bolingbrook coyote nips at woman, dog
More TOP STORIES News