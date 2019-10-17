Education

Fiske Elementary School Principal announces retirement after family files lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Fiske Elementary School Principal seen in a video looking on as a staff member pushes a young boy out into the cold has officially retired from her position.

Principal Cynthia Miller announced her retirement in a letter Wednesday stating the change was effective immediately.

The child's mom, Yvonne Pinkston, said her 9-year old was left outside in March without a coat for a half-hour.

RELATED: Family claims student targeted, bullied at Fiske Elementary School, files lawsuit

The family is suing the city, the Board of Education, and three Fiske Elementary employees.

The lawsuit filed against the City of Chicago, the Board of Education and three Fiske employees focuses mostly on the March incident, but also alleges the boy experienced harassment and bullying at Fiske until he was transferred to a charter school in April.

Miller did not mention the incident in her announcement letter.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement that read:

"Every CPS student deserves access to a safe and welcoming school environment, and the district takes seriously all allegations of student harm. These allegations are deeply disturbing, and we are fully committed to holding accountable any adult whose actions could have endangered a student."
