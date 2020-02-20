USC offers free tuition to students from families making under $80,000; home ownership will not factor in need

"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey."
The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university said.
California program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
According to Folt's statement, USC will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow the university to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.