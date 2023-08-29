Eisenhower Expressway entrance ramp reopens after earlier police activity in western suburbs

A heavy police presence has disrupted traffic on a ramp to the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Tuesday morning.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A ramp onto the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs has reopened after being closed by police activity Tuesday morning.

The eastbound Roosevelt Road entrance ramp to the inbound Eisenhower Expressway was shut down by police. By around 6:30 a.m., the ramp was reopened.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as dozens of police were on the scene and along the Tri-State Tollway and surrounding neighborhoods.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Illinois State Police and from surrounding departments including Oak Brook, Lombard, Elmhurst and Villa Park are responding.

Further details on what has led to the closure were not immediately available.