Eisenhower Expressway crash leaves 1 killed, boy critically injured; IB lanes closed at Harlem

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a young boy critically injured in a crash on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.The crash involved a single car which rolled over and burst into flames at around 4:30 a.m. near Harlem Avenue.A woman in the car was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.An eight-year-old boy was critically injured and transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, police said.All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower are closed at Harlem as police investigate. The cause of the accident is not known.