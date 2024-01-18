I-290 entrance ramp at Paulina Street closed to traffic

1 dead after Eisenhower Expressway ramp shooting on West Side, Illinois State Police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died after being found shot in a car on an Eisenhower Expressway ramp Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said troopers responded at about 3:27 a.m.to the Paulina Street ramp to I-290.

One person was transported to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

Police have closed the entrance ramp as they investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.