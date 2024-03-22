Hundreds of migrants rush past barbed wire at Texas border

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of migrants broke through a barbed wire barrier along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday.

The migrants reportedly ran to a large steel fence manned by Texas National Guard soldiers.

Customs and Border Protection officials eventually began loading migrants onto buses on the U.S. side.

The migrants were arrested in violation of Title 8, which makes it illegal to cross between ports of entry.

CBD took a reminder to X, formerly Twitter, that U.S. immigration laws have not changed and that there are "consequences for not using lawful pathways" to enter the country.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also responded to Thursday's incident, saying the following:

"About the surge of illegal immigrants in El Paso:



The TX National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety quickly regained control & are redoubling the razor wire barriers.



DPS is instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property."

This comes as the state continues the fight to enforce SB 4, a controversial immigration law that allows any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the law to go into effect on Tuesday before the federal appeals court blocked it hours later.

On Wednesday, the appeals court heard arguments on whether to allow Texas to temporarily enforce it, but the judges did not say when they would rule.

