City shuts down Portage Park restaurant 'El Viejon'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago shut down a restaurant in Portage Park on Friday night because it reportedly had too many people.Chicago police said officers from the 16th District responded to El Viejon, 5700 W. Irving Park, at the request of a representative of the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.A flyer posted to the restaurant's Facebook page advertised live music and dining on its newly opened rooftop Friday.No arrests were made and no one was ticketed, according to police, but a sign on the door said "closed by order of the city."ABC 7 Chicago has reached out to BCAP for comment.