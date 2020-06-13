Business

City shuts down Portage Park restaurant 'El Viejon'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago shut down a restaurant in Portage Park on Friday night because it reportedly had too many people.

Chicago police said officers from the 16th District responded to El Viejon, 5700 W. Irving Park, at the request of a representative of the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

A flyer posted to the restaurant's Facebook page advertised live music and dining on its newly opened rooftop Friday.

No arrests were made and no one was ticketed, according to police, but a sign on the door said "closed by order of the city."

ABC 7 Chicago has reached out to BCAP for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoportage parklive musiccoronavirus chicagorooftopbuilding code violationrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer injured during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose
Chicago man killed in shootout on I-65, trooper injured
Protests fill streets across Chicago for 3rd straight weekend
Illinois reports nearly 673 new COVID-19 cases
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking false stories about protests, more
Professor held on murder charges denied bail in effort to help research COVID-19
Show More
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
Some Chicago baseball is back, sort of
Harvey bans police tactics restricting oxygen, blood flow to head
California man found hanging from tree, investigation underway
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
More TOP STORIES News