GOP candidates for state, federal offices greet commuters ahead of Election Day

Metra riders jumping off trains at Ogilvie Transportation Center Friday morning were greeted by some of the Republican candidates running for office.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the mad dash to Election Day now underway, Metra riders jumping off trains at Ogilvie Transportation Center Friday morning were greeted by some of the Republican candidates running for different state and federal offices.

Dan Brady, who is running for Illinois Secretary of State, said he's focused on office efficiency.

"What they want is efficiency out of the Secretary of State's office," Brady said. "Cut the wait times, better services and a better overall interaction on both sides of the counter when you deal with the Secretary of State's office."

Tom Demmer, who has his eye on being the next Illinois State Treasurer, wants to help families recover from difficult financial times due to the pandemic.

"People are concerned about the economy, cost of living, and spending," Demmer said. "That's why I'm running for state treasurer to be somebody who is going to look out for taxpayers."

U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi, who is attempting to unseat Democrat Tammy Duckworth, said she is going after every possible voter.

"I love Illinois. I'm a fifth generation Illinoisan," Salvi said. "I'm a business owner of over three decades. I've raised six kids with my husband of 34 years here."

"They believe the race is tight, they want to get their big names out and boost turnout in the last day of the campaign," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago this weekend, getting out the vote for the Democratic Party as Election Day quickly approaches.

"This is a choice, a choice between two vastly different visions of America," Biden said.

"There is a lot at stake," Washington said. "The future of democracy is at stake. Congress, a lot at stake, and this is not your typical midterm election."

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy will also be stumping for 6th Congressional District candidate Keith Pekau Friday night in Oak Brook.

