Election 2022: Voter turnout strong at Chicago Loop super site

Chicago Board of Election officials said over 21% of voters citywide have turned out to vote so far, with over 325,000 ballots already cast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voter turnout has already jumped as people in Chicago have been showing up to the polls.

At the super site in Chicago's Loop at Clark and Lake, there was a steady stream of voters coming in since the doors opened at 6 a.m. At some points, the line stretched around the block outside.

From the first-timers to the longtime voters, voter turnout was strong Tuesday in downtown Chicago. People who spoke with ABC7 had a lot of issues on their minds as they made their decisions.

"Crime, safety, jobs and security," one voter named Charlie said.

"The issue about mental health in the 20th Ward because all of the mental health facilities have closed," another voter named Edward said.

About a third of our state's total votes are expected to be absentee or early voting. Election officials said they are ready to count those votes and ready for any in-person voting issues.

"We have a trained team of election polling place investigators to make sure everyone is safe and everything goes smoothly," Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said.

With the hotly-contested governor's race on the ballot, along with several key local issues, many understand these midterm elections are very important for our state, counties and cities.

"I just think that local politics influences national politics, so why not start local," voter Allee Struve said.

"Most African Americans feel as though they don't need to vote or they don't have a voice to vote and when they do it's unrecognized, so I just I thought it was best to come to vote and voice my opinion," voter Jamelia Jakes said.

"Voting is your right and it's your responsibility," voter Maureen Banik said. "I used to tell people you don't have a right to complain if you don't go out and vote."

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Board of Election officials said over 21% of voters citywide have turned out to vote, with over 325,000 ballots already cast.

Remember, polls close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote.